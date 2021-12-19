Jerseyville hostage escapes; person in house found dead after police shooting

JERSEYVILLE, Ill. – The Illinois State Police has launched a death investigation after deputies returned fire at a home where someone was held hostage for hours at a Jerseyville home.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) says Saturday afternoon a stranger entered a home in the 18000 block of Route 67 in Jerseyville and held a person in the home hostage for several hours.

ISP says the person was able to escape and called for help. The Jersey County Sheriff Department responded and someone in the home fired shots at deputies who returned fire.

Members of the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System responded and entered the home. They found a body it’s not clear at this time if the person was hit by gunfire from the officers.

An investigation is still underway. The name of the deceased person has not been released.