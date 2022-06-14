SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Jim Ryan, who served two terms as Illinois attorney general and unsuccessfully ran for governor, has died. He was 76.

A reluctant politician and no-nonsense prosecutor whose career success was tempered by personal tragedy, Ryan died at his home in DuPage County on Sunday after “several lengthy illnesses,” family spokesman Dan Curry said.

Stoic and soft-spoken, Ryan was widely viewed as a tough administrator devoted to integrity and efficiency. He disliked the obligatory retail politics.

Ryan won the first of two terms as state attorney general in 1994. He was the Republican nominee in an unsuccessful 2002 run for governor and failed to get much attention in a 2010 gubernatorial comeback attempt.