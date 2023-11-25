EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Johnny Scott, longtime president of the East St. Louis Branch of the NAACP, died earlier this week at the age of 86.

Scott led the East St. Louis NAACP branch for nearly three decades, from 1982 to 2009. He was instrumental in many of the Metro East’s struggles over Civil Rights during that time.

Robin Carey-Boyd, the current head of the East St. Louis NAACP, says he had a major impact for the community.

“From where I stand, he was legendary,” said Carey-Boyd. “He was the president when I was in college and through my adulthood. It is a big loss to the community.”

FOX 2 has learned that Scott died on Thanksgiving Day. Funeral arrangements are still pending.