Judge grants compassionate release to alleged mob enforcer

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the release from prison of an alleged organized crime enforcer who is said to have health issues that places him at heightened risk from coronavirus.

Mario Rainone has spent nearly half of his life in prison for extorting borrowers with death threats and throwing a grenade onto a theater roof in an effort to take over the business among other crimes.

The 65-year-old Rainone was serving a 15-year sentence on gun possession conviction when he asked for release to home confinement last month. He claimed prostate cancer, liver disease and heart problems make him particularly susceptible to COVID-19. Court records show U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber granted Rainone’s request.