Judge restores unvaccinated Illinois mom’s right to see son

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois judge has reversed a ruling to bar a divorced mother from seeing her 11-year-old son because she isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19.

Cook County Judge James’ Shapiro issued an order Monday that vacated his Aug. 10 decision, though he offered no explanation.

Rebecca Firlit’s lawyer has said the judge, not Firlit’s ex-husband, raised the issue during a child support hearing for the former couple who share custody of the boy.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported Sunday that Shapiro asked the mother if she was vaccinated. When she said no, the judge withdrew her rights to see the boy until she gets vaccinated.

Firlit said she has had adverse reactions to vaccinations and that her doctor advised her not to get a COVID -19 shot.