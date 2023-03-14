EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened earlier this year in East St. Louis.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation was called on Jan. 14 to assist the East St. Louis Police Department with a homicide case.

Earlier that day, police found Dejuan Tate suffering from a gunshot wound in the 800 block of North 80th Street. Tate was rushed to a local hospital and later pronounced dead. He was 18.

Investigators identified a suspected shooter and took that person into custody.

On Wednesday, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged the 17-year-old with first-degree murder. The teen is being held at the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center on a $1 million bond.