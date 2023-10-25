CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. – The Clinton County State’s Attorney’s Office is considering charges against a juvenile who allegedly made a threat against a local high school Wednesday morning.

According to Clinton County Sheriff Dan Travous, his office was notified around 6:30 a.m. of a threat against Wesclin High School.

The school, located just off Illinois 160 between the cities of Trenton and New Baden, was closed as a precaution. Deputies were also dispatched to Wesclin Middle School.

By 1 p.m., investigators had obtained enough evidence to visit a home for a possible suspect, Travous said. Several people were at the home, all of whom agreed to interviews at the sheriff’s office.

One of the individuals, a juvenile, confessed to making the threat, the sheriff said. A parent had accompanied the juvenile to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators eventually determined the juvenile did not possess the means to act on their threat and released them to the parent. However, the sheriff’s office sent a report to the county prosecutor for review.