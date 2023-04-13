EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police say a juvenile was shot early Thursday morning in East St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of North 39th Street at around 12:15 a.m.

The child was taken to the hospital. The victim’s condition has not yet been shared with the public.

Two suspects were arrested this morning by the East St. Louis Housing Authority. Their identities have not yet been released.

Details about this shooting are still coming into the FOX 2 Newsroom. They will be added to this page as they come in.