BENTON, Ill. – A Kentucky man appeared in federal court on Tuesday to be sentenced after admitting driving to Illinois in May 2020 to have sex with a child.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois said Justin Wadsworth of Benton, Kentucky, responded to an online ad referencing incest on April 28, 2020, and started chatting with an undercover FBI agent posing.

During the chat, Wadsworth, 37, told the agent he was “active” with a close relative. When the undercover agent said they had an “active” 10-year-old daughter, Wadsworth asked to see sexually-explicit images of the child, and sent photos of nude and partially-nude females in return.

According to court documents, Wadsworth and the undercover agent agreed to meet in Metropolis, Illinois, where Wadsworth would engage in “young, active fun” with the child and pay $1,000 for the encounter.

When federal agents approached Wadsworth, he claimed he only agreed to meet the “father” in order to rescue the child and report the father to authorities.

Wadsworth pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor and attempted commercial sex trafficking of a child.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Wadsworth to 15 years in prison, along with five years of supervised release.