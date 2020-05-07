Large fire at magnesium factory in Venice, Illinois

VENICE, Ill. – A thick plume of dark smoke could be seen pouring from the site of a factory fire in Venice, Illinois Thursday afternoon.

The fire happened at Magnesium Elektron, located at 1001 College Street. The company has been at that address since 2003.

The company makes magnesium alloys used in batteries, cars, electronics, and photoengraving plates.

The Illinois EPA is investigating. Fox 2 has learned this is not the first fire at this facility to get the state’s attention.

An October 2010 fire was the subject of a lawsuit filed by state environmental regulators, who claimed the fire threatened the health of nearby residents. The state and Magnesium Elektron later settled and the company paid a $50,000 fine