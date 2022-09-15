BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Emergency crews are responding to a fire Thursday morning at an oil change station in Belleville.

Smoke billowed as crews work to put out a three-alarm fire at a Fast Oil Change Plus station, which is located at 928 Carlyle Avenue in Belleville. Heavy flames inside the building have been extinguished and the situation is now under control as of 10:35 a.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time, but the damage appears extensive. FOX 2 learned of reports of a possible explosion leading up to the fire.

Belleville East High School, just blocks away from the fire, says they’re aware of the situation and school officials are instructing students of various procedures in response.

Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story said the fire happened at a Jiffy Lube station. FOX 2 has confirmed the fire happened at a Fast Oil Change Plus location.