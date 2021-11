EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Firefighters were battling a large fire at a recycling business in East St. Louis Sunday morning.

Thick black smoke billowed up into the air after the fire was reported before 5 a.m. Sunday at Tek Recycling in the Illinois suburb of St. Louis.

Part of a large building’s roof collapsed in the fire near 18th Street and East Broadway.

No injuries were reported immediately Sunday morning. It was unclear whether anyone was in the warehouse when the fire began.