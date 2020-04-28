Worker allegedly makes false call about shots being fired inside Pontoon Beach packaging plant

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. – Police from multiple agencies converged on a Pontoon Beach packaging plant Tuesday morning.

It all unfolded around 8 a.m. at Menasha Packaging, located at Innerpark Drive and Gateway Commerce Drive.

Pontoon Beach Police Chief Chris Modrusic said an employee from Menasha Packaging called 911 from inside the building and told the dispatcher shots were being fired inside the plant and that somebody was trying to kill him.

Over 40 police vehicles responded to the packaging plant. Officers could be seen walking the parking lot with guns drawn.

From Bommarito Automotive SkyFox, you could see police at one point putting someone in handcuffs into an Edwardsville police vehicle.

Nearly 200 employees were evacuated from the building and patted down by officers before being allowed back inside.

Police also could be seen outside the building talking with employees.

Modrusic said the worker who made the call was detained by Pontoon Beach police and could face charges. He doesn’t know why the employee made the false call.

The chief would not identify the man, only saying he worked at the facility and is from the Missouri side of the St. Louis area.

Menasha handles multiple kinds of packaging, from retail packaging and shipping to retail merchandising. That information coming from Menasha’s website.

We will of course update you as soon as we get more details of what exactly transpired here.