MASCOUTAH, Ill. – A crash in the Metro East is backing up traffic Wednesday afternoon, leading to a temporary closure of the highway earlier in the day.

The crash involved multiple vehicles, including at least one semi-trailer. It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 64 eastbound near mile marker 25.

No significant injuries were reported from the crash. Traffic is picking up after several hours of delays with many cars getting by on the shoulders.

