Large tree hits power line in Edwardsville during Thursday night storm

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Strong winds and heavy rain hit the area Thursday night causing a large tree branch to blow over and hit a power line in Edwardsville, Illinois.

The power line the tree hit was on East Vandalia Street at Trio Lane. The roadway was closed for a time Friday morning as Ameren crews worked to clear it.

Ameren crews have been dealing with several minor power outages across the region.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was there.

Thursday night’s storm also caused some minor flash flooding.

Friday morning’s forecast has a few lingering showers and isolated thunderstorms still in it, but those are mostly west of St. Louis. Otherwise, the area can expect mostly cloudy skies Friday. Temperatures will warm into the mid-to-upper-80s and there will still be some humidity in the air Friday as well.

Scattered thunderstorms will return late Friday night and last well into Saturday. Some heavy rain is possible with these storms. High temperatures Saturday will stay in the 70s. The last of the rain showers will move out early Sunday morning, followed by sunshine and afternoon highs in the 80s.

Resort weather settles in for next week – warm days and cool nights are on tap all week long!