Lawmakers return to Illinois Capitol to debate energy policy overhaul

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois lawmakers are returning to Springfield to consider a major energy policy overhaul and an elected school board for Chicago. Lawmakers left Springfield weeks ago after approving a $42 billion budget.

The energy overhaul has been contentious with debate focused on the closure of all coal-fired plants by 2035 and hefty state subsidies to keep three nuclear power plants open. An outline of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s wide-ranging proposal also calls for more investment in wind and solar energy and fresh ethics standards following a bribery scheme involving electric utility Commonwealth Edison.

Pritzker has proposed a sweeping plan, which was still being negotiated Tuesday, the day the Senate was supposed to meet.

