LEBANON, Ill. – The Lebanon CUSD has canceled class Monday due to damage surrounding the school.

Lebanon CUSD said in a Facebook post that they “have power lines down and a dangerous situation on campus.”

Ameren told the school district that the situation should be cleaned up by mid-day or late afternoon. The school day will be made up at the end of the year.

A tornado Sunday night caused damaged from Farmington, Missouri to Chester, Illinois.