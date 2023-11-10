GODFREY, Ill. – Lewis and Clark Community College and the village of Godfrey, Illinois, are holding a community e-waste event Friday and Saturday.

It’s from 9:00 a.m. to noon in the Tolle Lane parking lot on campus. You can bring any used electronics, including computers, printers, video game consoles, home appliances, lawn equipment, and old motors.

Some items will require a fee to be donated. Those include flat-screen TVs, computer monitors, dehumidifiers, and refrigerators.

Some items won’t be accepted, such as DVDs, CDs, light bulbs, smoke detectors, and alkaline batteries.