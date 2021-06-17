Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower reopens after closing for over a year

HARTFORD, Ill. – The Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower in Hartford, Illinois is now open.

It was closed for more than a year because of the pandemic. It’s now open Thursdays through Mondays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day.

The tower opened in 2010. Its built on the site where Lewis and Clark launched their famous expedition to the west.

An elevator takes you to viewing platforms at three different levels. The top level, at 150 feet, allows visitors to view the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers.