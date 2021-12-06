Lewis & Clark Community College partially reopens after cyberattack

GODFREY, Ill. – Lewis & Clark Community College is reopening its campus Monday to team members only.

The school shut down just weeks before finals due to a ransomware attack on November 23. The school was forced to shut down everything from its phones to the website’s home page.

Student activities and events will all return to a normal schedule starting Tuesday morning.

All classes, campus events, program events, and athletic events were canceled last week as the college’s IT department worked to resolve the matter.

Students were told they will not suffer any academic penalty for this disruption.

Due to the attack, all of the electronic systems on campus were taken offline to prevent further problems. It’s not been made clear how the attack occurred.