Lewis & Clark Community College will stay closed this week after cyberattack

GODFREY, Ill. – Following a recent ransomware attack, Lewis & Clark Community College will remain closed for the coming week.

All classes, campus events, program events, and athletic events are canceled and all campus offices will be closed while the college’s IT department continues its work resolving the matter.

Students have been told they will not suffer any academic penalty for this disruption.

The attack occurred last Tuesday. All of the electronic systems on campus were taken offline to prevent further problems. It’s not been made clear how the attack occurred.