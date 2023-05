EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Breaking ground Monday at Edwardsville’s Lincoln Middle School; behind the Hadley House.

The construction is funded by a $100 million zero tax rate increase bond referendum that was passed April 4 at the consolidated general election. It’ll fund projects at every school in District 7.

Lincoln Middle School will renovate its gym and theater, new classrooms, a new commons area, and aims to become more handicap accessible.