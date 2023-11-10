GLEN CARBON, Ill. – Little Caesars will reopen one of its franchises Saturday in the Metro East. And with that comes an opportunity for some to score free pizza for an entire year.

The restaurant is located at 3751 Troy Rd. RT-159 in Glen Carbon, Illinois. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday around 10 a.m. The restaurant will open for orders at 11 a.m.

According to the restaurant’s owner, Debbie Njai, the first 50 guests will be eligible for free pizza for a year, an offer that means one free pizza each week through next November.

The restaurant will reopen as a tribute to Debbie’s father, Bab Njai. She says he first started working at Little Caesars in 1989 and opened his first restaurant through the franchise eight years later in Glen Carbon.

“Bab was a big supporter of the community for the last 30 years and is known for his enormous smile, his kindness and his generosity to others” said Debbie.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Debbie took ownership of the franchise after her father passed away last year. The restaurant temporarily shut down, but is set to reopen Saturday.

The celebration will also include free pizza slices to anyone who attends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., games, raffles, and other giveaways.

Little Caesars is also offering a free HOT-N-READY lunch combo veterans Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in honor of Veterans Day. For more information on that deal, click here.