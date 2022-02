ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A horse is stuck in the mud Wednesday morning in St. Clair County, Illinois.

The incident happened at about 5:45 a.m. near 64 at 255. Multiple emergency crews are assisting. The horse is stuck in the mud all the way up to its belly. The property owner said they are trying to get a backhoe there in order to rescue the horse.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is flying over the scene.