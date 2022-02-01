Pritzker issues disaster declaration ahead of winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker activated the state’s national guard ahead of this week’s winter weather. There is also a disaster declaration ahead of the storm.

The Governor is directing the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) to coordinate a statewide response which will include more than 1,800 IDOT trucks and equipment, ISP patrols to help stranded motorists, and approximately 130 members of the Illinois National Guard Members.

IEMA’s State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield will be activated to coordinate the state’s response to the storm. Representatives from relevant state agencies will staff the SEOC 24 hours a day throughout the storm and quickly deploy resources to impacted communities.

If travel is absolutely necessary, Illinoisans should:

Drastically reduce speeds and take it slow, especially when approaching intersections, ramps, bridges and shaded areas that are prone to icing.

Make sure your gas tank is full.

Keep a cell phone, warm clothes, blankets, food, water, a first-aid kit, washer fluid and an ice scraper in your vehicle. Dial *999 in the Chicago area for assistance in case of emergency.

Check the forecast and make sure someone is aware of your route and schedule.

Reminder: Using handheld phones while driving is illegal in Illinois, unless it is an emergency.

If you are involved in a crash or break down, remain inside your vehicle, which is your safest form of shelter. Exiting your vehicle into live traffic can have fatal consequences.

Always wear a seat belt, whether you’re sitting in the front seat or back seat. It’s the law. Never get behind the wheel impaired.