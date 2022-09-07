ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is cruising through Illinois this weekend. You can ketchup with the drivers for a picture of the iconic vehicle. They will be stopping at several grocery stores and markets on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
The vehicle is co-piloted by Benny Buns and Ketchup Kaitlyn. You can follow their adventures on Instagram here. Oscar Meyer typically has six wienermobiles touring the country year-round.
The Wienermobile is coming to the following locations:
Friday:
Betty Ann Market
10AM – 1PM
95 Mascoutah Plaza Dr.
Mascoutah, IL 62258
Freshway IGA
2PM – 5PM
491 E Broadway
Trenton, IL 62293
Saturday:
Red Bud IGA
10AM – 1PM
1010 S Main St.
Red Bud, IL 62278
Millstadt IGA
2PM – 5PM
625 E Washington St.
Millstadt, IL 62260
Sunday:
Capri IGA FDLR
10AM – 1PM
224 E Harris Ave.
Greenville, IL 62246
Millsboro Capri IGA
2PM – 5PM
1201 Vandalia Rd.
Hillsboro, IL 62049