ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is cruising through Illinois this weekend. You can ketchup with the drivers for a picture of the iconic vehicle. They will be stopping at several grocery stores and markets on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The vehicle is co-piloted by Benny Buns and Ketchup Kaitlyn. You can follow their adventures on Instagram here. Oscar Meyer typically has six wienermobiles touring the country year-round.

The Wienermobile is coming to the following locations:

Friday:

Betty Ann Market

10AM – 1PM

95 Mascoutah Plaza Dr.

Mascoutah, IL 62258

Freshway IGA

2PM – 5PM

491 E Broadway

Trenton, IL 62293

Saturday:

Red Bud IGA

10AM – 1PM

1010 S Main St.

Red Bud, IL 62278

Millstadt IGA

2PM – 5PM

625 E Washington St.

Millstadt, IL 62260

Sunday:

Capri IGA FDLR

10AM – 1PM

224 E Harris Ave.

Greenville, IL 62246

Millsboro Capri IGA

2PM – 5PM

1201 Vandalia Rd.

Hillsboro, IL 62049