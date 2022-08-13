EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Lowe’s donated 250 buckets of cleaning supplies Friday to help support East St. Louis flood victims.

The retail giant has stayed in contact with the East St. Louis Mayor’s Office after several rounds of flash flooding in late-July. Manager Tieshka Williams said she and the Lowe’s family wanted to do everything in their power to serve the community.

“We have volunteers, from four of our local stores, Fairview Heights, Belleville, Alton, and Glen Carbon, that are here to support with boots on the ground, to give away those supplies,” said Williams.

Volunteers want flood victims to know they are not alone in the recovery stages.

“What we just demonstrated is that we’re better together,” said East St. Louis City Manager Carlos Mayfield. “Unity is incredible, and I’m excited to see us come together. You see the traffic, and the people, not only coming for need, but they are coming to support.”

Lowe’s will also donate $10,000 of additional products to East St. Louis city officials in the upcoming weeks, which will be distributed to the community as needed.