VIRDEN, Ill. – A high school in northeast Macoupin County was placed on lockdown Monday morning after local police received a report of an armed person on campus.

According to Virden Police Chief Steven Snodgrass, the department received word at 9:47 a.m. that a person with a weapon was trying to enter North Mac High School.

The high school went on lockdown minutes later.

Members of the Virden Police Department, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department, Girard Police Department, Illinois State Police, and Illinois Conservation Police converged on the school to search and secure the campus, as well as the nearby elementary school and other district sites.

The lockdown was lifted by 10:44 a.m. after authorities determined there was no active threat to the school. The district notified parents and guardians of the ordeal.

The sheriff’s department determined the phone number came from the Text Now app. Investigators contacted the company and learned the IP address on that account was from out of state.

Schools in Vandalia, Winnetka, Wilmette, Wheaton, and Zion, Illinois, received the same threat, all of which were unfounded.