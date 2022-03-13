Macoupin County man’s body found inside submerged car

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. – A Brighton, Illinois man was found dead Saturday morning in a lake in Macoupin County.

According to Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl, deputies were called to the 3000 block of Miles Station Road just before 9:45 a.m. for a report of a car in a lake.

After removing the vehicle the lake, deputies discovered the body of Kenneth Torrez in the car. Torrez was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 31.

Sheriff Kahl said his office and the coroner’s office are investigating the death.