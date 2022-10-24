MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. – The Macoupin County Sheriff has launched an investigation into the death of a three-year-old.

The child was originally brought to the fire station in Litchfield last Thursday, but investigators said evidence points to the child having suffered fatal injuries in Carlinville. Details on the child’s injuries were not released.

33-year-old Ashley Bottoms of Carlinville has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child. Her relation to the child has not been revealed.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.



