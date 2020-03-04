Macoupin County sheriff’s deputies trying to locate suspected arsonist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. - Macoupin County authorities are trying to track down an arsonist that struck four times on Wednesday and might be linked to four other suspicious fires dating back to January 25.

The sheriff believes the same person or people are setting these fires. With nearly 900 square-miles to cover, the sheriff says they’ll need the community’s help to stop further fires and hopefully prevent any injuries.

He’s asking anyone that seen the suspicious vehicle to come forward. It’s described as a white truck with a chrome grill that has front-end damage. It also has a piece of wood in place of a tailgate.