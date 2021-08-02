‘Madigan engineered this’: Blagojevich sues for ability to run for office again

CHICAGO — Former Governor Rod Blagojevich returned to the federal courthouse Monday where he was convicted on public corruption charges to fight for a chance to run for office again.

Blagojevich was impeached and convicted in 2009 for trying to sell former U.S. Senator Barack Obama’s seat.

He was released from prison in 2019 after former President Donald Trump commuted his sentence.

Now, he is asking a federal jury to find if his rights were violated. Blagojevich wants a court to rule he should be allowed to run for state or local office, even though the Illinois State Senate ruled back in 2009 that banned him from running again in the state.

“Long before I was even arrested, Madigan was talking about impeaching me,” Blagojevich said. “It was a rigged process, an unconstitutional impeachment process. I truly believe that Madigan engineered this.”

Among his chief complaints include contending that he was never allowed to question witnesses or hear the full audio of the wiretaps that were used against him in court. In the 10-page report he filed Monday, Blagojevich said he doesn’t want any money and he doesn’t want to run for office — the former governor just wants the ability to be able to.

“I may or may not run for public office again, I don’t have any particular plans to do it I don’t have any plans to do it. The very thought of doing all that again makes me groan,” he said.

Aa for the future, Blagojevich once again devoted allegiance to former President Trump and said he would support him in 2024. Blagojevich also said he wants his law license back.