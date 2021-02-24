Madigan’s successor resigns amid ‘questionable conduct’

FILE – In this Feb. 21, 2021 file photo, Edward Guerra Kodatt walks with his significant other into a committee hearing on the Southwest Side, in Chicago, to decide who will take over for former Illinois’ Speaker of the House Mike Madigan as the representative in the state’s 22nd District, a position held by Madigan since 1971. Kodatt, the hand-picked successor Madigan’s seat abruptly resigned Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 under pressure from his sponsors who accused him of unspecified “questionable conduct. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The hand-picked successor to former House Speaker Michael Madigan’s seat abruptly resigned Wednesday under pressure from his sponsors who accused him of unspecified “questionable conduct.” Edward Guerra Kodatt submitted his resignation to the House clerk Wednesday morning, just three days after he was chosen.

In a joint statement, Madigan and Chicago Alderman Marty Quinn, who share office space, said, “After learning of alleged questionable conduct by Mr. Kodatt, it was suggested that he resign as state representative for the 22nd District. We are committed to a zero-tolerance policy in the workplace.”

Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza has issued a statement saying that Kodatt can claim a month’s salary for two days’ work. He was sworn in on Sunday and resigned Tuesday. Under current law, he is entitled to a full month’s salary, $5,788.66.

“Unfortunately, under current state law, Illinois state legislators can claim a full month’s salary for just a day’s work. For this reason, Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza last year introduced her “No Exit Bonus” bill that would pro-rate legislator salaries so they get only a day’s pay for a day’s work,” writes Mendoza.

It is not clear what questionable conduct Kondatt was involved in.

Bad day gets worse.

Spokeswoman for Ald Marty Quinn says Edward Kodatt no longer employed by 13th Ward. pic.twitter.com/DGM7V3ugy7 — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) February 24, 2021