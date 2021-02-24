Madigan’s successor resigns amid ‘questionable conduct’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The hand-picked successor to former House Speaker Michael Madigan’s seat abruptly resigned Wednesday under pressure from his sponsors who accused him of unspecified “questionable conduct.” Edward Guerra Kodatt submitted his resignation to the House clerk Wednesday morning, just three days after he was chosen.
In a joint statement, Madigan and Chicago Alderman Marty Quinn, who share office space, said, “After learning of alleged questionable conduct by Mr. Kodatt, it was suggested that he resign as state representative for the 22nd District. We are committed to a zero-tolerance policy in the workplace.”
Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza has issued a statement saying that Kodatt can claim a month’s salary for two days’ work. He was sworn in on Sunday and resigned Tuesday. Under current law, he is entitled to a full month’s salary, $5,788.66.
“Unfortunately, under current state law, Illinois state legislators can claim a full month’s salary for just a day’s work. For this reason, Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza last year introduced her “No Exit Bonus” bill that would pro-rate legislator salaries so they get only a day’s pay for a day’s work,” writes Mendoza.
It is not clear what questionable conduct Kondatt was involved in.