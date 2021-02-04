Madison County allowing people to schedule vaccination appointments online or by phone

WOOD RIVER, Ill. – Residents in Madison County now have two additional options to schedule a COVID vaccination appointment.

At the beginning of the year, the Madison County Health Department issued a survey to get people to pre-register for a vaccination. With the survey closed, the county has launched an online appointment scheduler and opened a special hotline for people who those qualified individuals who want the vaccine.

Toni Corona, director of the county health department, said having both the website and phone number ensures a fair way for residents to schedule an appointment.

You can go to the online scheduler at the Madison County Health Department’s website or call 618-650-8445 to make an appointment.

People who already filled out the survey in January do not need to use the online scheduler or call the hotline, Corona said. They are already in the system and the health department will contact them when it’s their turn to receive the vaccine.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 3, 16,242 doses have been administered in the county.

More appointments will be added as the county receives additional doses of the vaccine. Based on the number of people who want to be vaccinated, it will take months to schedule everyone, Corona said.