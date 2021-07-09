Madison County COVID cases increase due to Delta, other variants

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – The number of COVID cases is skyrocketing in Madison County. Much of the increase was caused by the Delta and other variants.
Madison County’s Director of Community Health Amy Yeager said there was a 1.6 percent COVID positivity rate on June 7. By July 8, that had skyrocketed to 6.3 percent.
There are no restrictions, but they could be reimposed on places such as bars and restaurants if the positivity gets to 8 percent.
The number of active COVID cases has nearly doubled in the past month.
The health department is going to relaunch its education push to get people vaccinated or convince them to wear their masks.
