EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A South Roxana, Illinois, man could spend the rest of his life in prison after being accused of sexually assaulting children for the past several years.

On Monday, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Brok Weigand, 33, with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, one count of attempted predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and one count of criminal sexual assault.

Prosecutors claim Weigand committed the acts between January 2014 and December 2022. All three victims, whom Weigand knew, were younger than 13.

Weigand was arrested Monday and remains in custody at the Madison County Jail on a $250,000 bond.