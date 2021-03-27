Madison County opens vaccine eligibility to those 16 years and older

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – The Madison County Health Department announced Saturday they are now allowing those 16 years of age or older to get a COVID vaccine. You must live or work in Illinois

The department said individuals will be asked to show proof of Illinois residency or proof of Illinois employment.

Those 16 to 17 years old are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine and must have a parent present at their appointment.

All vaccinations are by appointment only. To make an appointment, click here.

If you need assistance scheduling an appointment, you can call (618) 650-8445.