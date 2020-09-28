Madison County postal worker charged with stealing mail

GODFREY, Ill. – A federal grand jury indicted an Alton woman Monday for allegedly stealing mail from the post office where she worked.

Federal prosecutors say Tia Taylor stole four packages from the Godfrey post office in July 2020.

Taylor, 27, was charged with one count of theft by mail by a postal service employee. She’ll be arraigned Oct. 8 at the federal courthouse in East St. Louis.

Taylor is the second postal employee this month to be charged with stealing mail in the region. In early September, 33-year-old Athens Shorey was indicted for supposedly taking mail from the Carbondale post office in May.

