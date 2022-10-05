MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — Two SUV occupants were killed in a crash Wednesday morning involving a semi-trailer truck at the intersection of Illinois Routes 140 and 4. Authorities have not released the identities of the victims.

The Illinois State Police reported the driver of the semi failed to stop at a flashing red light at the intersection and collided with an SUV, killing two people. The truck driver did not have any life-threatening injuries. Investigators said the semi was southbound on Illinois Route 4 and the SUV was westbound on Illinois Route 140.

Several drivers familiar with the intersection said they have seen motorists fail to stop at that traffic light before. They wonder if more can be done to make the intersection safer.

“I drive through that intersection at least four times a day,” said Alyssa Patton, an Alhambra resident.

Patton said she waits longer than most drivers when stopping at that intersection.

“I’ll wait the extra 10 seconds,” she said. “My life is worth it.”

Hamel resident Andrea Clark said traffic on Illinois Route 4 has grown in recent years. She calls on drivers to keep their eyes on the road and to be careful.

“Harvest is going on,” she said. “You’ve got a lot of farm equipment on the roads and people just aren’t paying attention like they should be.”