GRANITE CITY, Ill. – The Madison County Salvation Army is celebrating 100 years of caring in the community, and they want you to join them to celebrate.

They are holding an open house at their facility in Granite City on East 23rd Street from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

There’ll be refreshments, photos and articles from the past 100 years, plus information on current services and programs. And kids can enjoy the red kettle bounce house.