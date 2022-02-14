Madison County school districts discuss mask mandates at meetings tonight

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Two School districts in Illinois plan to hold meetings to discuss their mask mandates Monday.

Parents held an “unmask our kids” rally on Friday. This caused the Bethalto School District to cancel classes on Friday over worries about student safety. The Bethalto school board and the Collinsville school board plan to hold a special meeting Monday to discuss their mask mandate.

Governor JB Pritzker said in a press conference earlier this month that the plan to lift the statewide mask mandate on February 28 will move forward if COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline. Schools will not be included in that change. The governor and top doctors cite a study on the CDC’s website that explains how rapidly the virus can spread among unvaccinated students sitting in close quarters for hours on end.

A Springfield, Illinois judge ruled school districts must end their mask mandates. Students at Bethalto and Collinsville whose parents sued, no longer have to wear masks, but everyone else still does. The State of Illinois is appealing the judge’s ruling.