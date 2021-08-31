Madison County Transit offers free rides to Granite City students to offset bus driver shortage

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – It has been a rough start to the school year in the Granite City Community Unit School District 9. For the last few days, some students have missed school due to a bus driver shortage.

The school bus company the district contracts with says it’s a problem other districts are facing across the country.

When Madison County Transit heard about the shortage, transportation officials wanted to lend a helping hand.

But things are about to change. Effective immediately, the company will be offering free rides on its fixed-route buses to the district for the students. This will continue through Sept. 30, 2021.

“We are so grateful for the MCT Board for allowing our district students who were affected to ride the regular bus routes for free for an entire month,” Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann said. “This definitely helps the situation for many of our families affected (5th-12th grade) to potentially get to school a different way.”

To plan your trip on google maps, click here.

For more information or to view schedules and maps, visit Madison County Transit.