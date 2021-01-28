Madison County: Vaccine distribution to begin for those over 65 and frontline essential workers

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – The Madison County Health Department is beginning to distribute COVID vaccinations this week for those eligible under Phase 1B.

Under Phase 1B, people who are 65 years and older or a frontline essential worker which includes: First Responders, Educators (congregate child care, pre-kindergarten through 12th grade,) food processing plants, veterinary health, livestock services, and agriculture, manufacturing, correction workers and inmates, grocery store workers and shelters/adult day care can receive the vaccine.

The department said an appointment schedule for those eligible in Madison County will be available both online and by phone next week. There are a limited number of vaccines.

The department said if you’re eligible for the vaccine and filled out the survey Jan. 4 through Jan. 20, you’ll be receiving a scheduling link for an appointment. If you only provided a phone number, you’ll receive a call.

Weekly vaccination clinics will be held at various locations by appointment only.

Locations will include Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville and Lewis and Clark Community College Commons in Godfrey.

The health department said the number of dates and times for appointments reflect the vaccines available on hand.

For more information and vaccine, updates visit madisonchd.org