Madison, Illinois man charged for Venice murder

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 23-year-old Madison, Illinois man with the shooting death of a 30-year-old.

According to prosecutors, the shooting took place Tuesday, May 12 around 7:30 p.m.

Officers with the Venice Police Department responded to calls of a shooting on Market Street and found the victim, 30-year-old Kenneth Stanley Jr., with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Stanley was rushed to Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City where he was pronounced dead.

The Illinois State Police was called to help with the investigation.

Authorities learned Stanley was sitting in a vehicle with two men when the defendant, Gerrin Massie, fired 15 shots at the car.

Massie was eventually taken into custody. Police also arrested 21-year-old Tahjae Simms for giving false information to ISP investigators regarding the shooting.

Prosecutors charged Simms with one count of obstruction of justice. She’s being held on a $200,000 bail.

Meanwhile, Massie was charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He remains jailed on a $2 million bail.

The first-degree murder charge carries a sentence of 45 years to life imprisonment. Each count of attempted murder carries a term of 31 years to life in prison.

Gerrin Massie.