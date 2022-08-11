MADISON, Ill. – A warehouse that caught fire in Madison, Illinois Wednesday is still smoldering Thursday morning. One warehouse employee was injured in the fire and at least two buildings were destroyed.

The Madison Illinois Police Department issued a red alert at 11 a.m. Wednesday asking all residents within a one-mile radius of the building to shelter in place. That alert was lifted Thursday morning for those to the north of the warehouse in the Granite City area. However, the alert is still in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday for those to the south and southwest of the warehouse in the Venice and Madison area. Officials will review air quality once again at that time.

The office of emergency management is asking people in that zone to turn off their air conditioning and close windows. You can sign up for alerts about the situation from authorities here.

The five-alarm fire started at about 10:30 a.m. at Interco – – A Metaltronics Recycler. The roof of the building collapsed around noon. Cars parked outside the warehouse also caught fire. Around 200 first responders from agencies with eight Illinois and Missouri counties assisted with this emergency. It was put out by approximately 3:15 p.m.

There was a smoke plume coming from the site that FOX 2 meteorologists found reached at least 3,500 feet. They believe it could have reached 4,000 to 5,000 feet.

Retired Madison County Fire Chief Mike Foley said workers were inside the building when an explosion occurred.

One employee was hospitalized with burns and is in unknown condition. No first responders or firefighters were hurt while assisting with the fire. It is still unclear at this time how the fire started.

Madison, Illinois Mayor John Hamm says an emergency declaration has been made at the county and state levels over the fire.

Interco is located at 10 Fox Industrial Drive. Interco’s website says they are “a global recycling company,” and they provide “metals, computers, and electronics recycling services.” They say they specialize “in the placement of smelter-ready materials catering to commercial, industrial, dealer, and government organizations nationwide.” They also say they ship “nonferrous and electronics scrap worldwide.”

Officials told FOX 2, that the warehouse stores lithium batteries and hazardous materials. Magnesium was burning at the site which is possibly from the batteries. There were also propane tanks for forklifts inside. The building is made of old wood and brick.