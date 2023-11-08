COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Late Wednesday morning, police in Collinsville were summoned to an area off Route 159 for a man found dead in a ditch.

The call came in just before 10:45 a.m. Collinsville police found the body in the 500 block of Loop Street.

The man, identified as Tyrese Owens, had suffered a serious laceration to his torso and was later pronounced dead by the Madison County Coroner’s Office. Owens was 21.

Police said Owens lived in an apartment on the street.

Collinsville police requested the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to lead the investigation. Approximately 20 investigators have been assigned to the case, and are following up on numerous leads.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-344-2131 (x5300).