CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a homicide that happened late Tuesday evening in Cahokia Heights.

According to Lt. Bud Jeremias, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad, Cahokia Heights police were called to the 400 block of North 73rd Street shortly after 11:20 p.m. for a shooting.

Police noticed a vehicle parked on Glenwood Avenue with a window shot out. Officers approached the car and found a man in the car with a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as Ralen Liverpool of Fairview Heights, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 21.

Authorities in Cahokia Heights requested the help of the Major Case Squad with the investigation, Jeremias said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-332-4260 or CrimeStopperrs at 866-371-TIPS.