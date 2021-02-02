Major Case Squad activated for double homicide of two men in Godfrey home

GODFREY, Ill. – More than 20 detectives from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis are tasked with investigating a double homicide that happened in the 2300 block of Wedgewood Drive in Godfrey.

Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on Wedgewood Drive around 6 a.m. Monday. Authorities were alerted to the home on fire after a 911 call that said the front door to the home was wide open and the home appeared to be on fire.

Firefighters put out the blaze and found the bodies of two men inside. Authorities have not confirmed their identities but said one of the men was in his 50s and the other was in his 60s.

“I got up this morning at 6 and looked out the sunroom window and thought it was fog and about 10-15 minutes later we smelled the smoke and realized it wasn’t fog,” neighbor Rebecca Pattan said. “And about that same time, the fire department—several fire departments—were here to start putting out the fire and looking for the guys and didn’t see them…and no one seemed to either be able to tell us or knew at that point in time because it was so early on,” Rebecca Pattan said.

Rebecca and Louis Pattan live next door to the burned home, which is now a crime scene. They’ve lived here for 20 years and said nothing like this has happened in their usually quiet neighborhood before.

“This is a great neighborhood, it’s a very quiet neighborhood, we know our neighbors but we know each other, when we see each other out in the yard and everything, and say ‘hi,’ but it’s a very quiet neighborhood,” Rebecca said. “Everyone pretty much keeps to themselves, and everybody walks their dogs and out with their strollers and jogs through the neighborhood, it’s just a very safe and great place to live, and so this came as a real shock to us today.”

While authorities have not confirmed the victim’s identities, the Pattans fear the victims could be their neighbors of four years.

“They were very nice guys and good neighbors and this is just tragic all around,” Rebecca said. “It’s been really unnerving and very sad and our heart goes out to their families and their grandchildren that were always over and we wish them all well.”

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the double homicide and the fire inside the home.