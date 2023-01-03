COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Less than 24 hours after being activated to investigate a New Year’s Day homicide in Collinsville, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has made two arrests in the case.

Miguel Villegas De-Santiago, a graduate of Collinsville High School, was gunned down just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. He was 18.

During a news conference Tuesday, Captain Brian Koberna, chief deputy commander of the Major Case Squad, said De-Santiago was there waiting to meet with his girlfriend when he was shot.

Authorities arrested Albert Campos, 18, and Matias Herrera, 26, in connection with the shooting.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Campos, the alleged shooter, with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm. His bond was set at $3 million. Campos faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Herrera, believed to be the getaway driver, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. His bond was set at $2 million. He faces up to 75 years in state prison.

Capt. Koberna did not address a specific motive for the killing, but said the suspects and victim were acquaintances.

Campos and Herrera were arrested approximately 14 hours after the Major Case Squad took over the investigation, Koberna said.