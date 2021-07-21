Major Case Squad announces charges in Madison, Ill. homicide

ST. LOUIS–Authorities have charged a Madison, Illinois man with the July 17 murder of a Texas man shooting death.

Wednesday afternoon, representatives with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced Marvin Treadway, of Madison, was in custody facing two charges of first-degree murder after being apprehended by investigators and the US Marshals Service in the 4200 block of Biverton Drive in Swansea on Tuesday. He could face 45 years to life in prison if convicted.

Investigators say shots were fired July 16 in the 500 block of Washington Avenue at approximately 11:51. Antwone Brown, 48, of Katy, Texas, was found with at least one gunshot wound. Brown, who was in the area visiting, died at a St. Louis hospital.

Authorities would not divulge a motive at an afternoon news conference but said the suspect and the victim did know each other.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine credited a network of license plate readers in the area for helping to solve this case, and another murder case that was charged this week.

“Violent crime ruins lives, it ruins communities it ruins families and we’re dedicated to doing everything we can to provide law enforcement the resources they need to solve these terrible crimes and bring perpetrators to justice,” Haine said.